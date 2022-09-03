Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 2.5 %

SU opened at €120.90 ($123.37) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €132.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

