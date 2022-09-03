Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.08

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.53) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Schaeffler Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $843.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

