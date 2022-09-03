SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $67,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

