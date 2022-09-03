Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 1.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIMGet Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €359.00 ($366.33) and last traded at €361.40 ($368.78). Approximately 36,196 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €365.70 ($373.16).

DIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €470.00 ($479.59) price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €464.00 ($473.47) price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €354.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €337.83.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

