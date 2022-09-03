Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.43 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE IOT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

