Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.48

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $23.99. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 3,188 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Salisbury Bancorp

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

