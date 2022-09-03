Safex Cash (SFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,115.00

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Safex Cash has a market cap of $497,199.54 and $1,115.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safex Cash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Safex Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Profile
Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 177,715,260 coins and its circulating supply is 172,715,260 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io.
Buying and Selling Safex Cash
