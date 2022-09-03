Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 89,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

