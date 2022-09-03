Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00011707 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $19.54 million and $2.51 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,378,713 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

