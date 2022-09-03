Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Shares of KO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,809,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

