Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $237,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,451. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

