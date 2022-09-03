Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 230 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.45. 1,803,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,918. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

