Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 90 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $248.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

