Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.88. 930,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,116. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

