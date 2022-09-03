Robert W. Baird Raises American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $58.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

