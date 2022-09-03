Robert W. Baird Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.