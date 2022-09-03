Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.0 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

NYSE RBA opened at $70.20 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.