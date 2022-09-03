Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $25,429.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

