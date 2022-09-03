Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,304 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of General Mills worth $76,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

