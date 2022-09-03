Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,247 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $56,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $268.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

