Rhumbline Advisers Sells 624 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PH opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $275.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

