Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $71,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.