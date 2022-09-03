Rhumbline Advisers Has $80.94 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $80,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $702.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $688.58 and a 200-day moving average of $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

