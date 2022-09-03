Rhumbline Advisers Has $78.85 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $78,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

