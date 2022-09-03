Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $64,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.12. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

