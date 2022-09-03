Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $58,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

