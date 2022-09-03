Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,339 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $74,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.