REVV Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $360,759.00 (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $360,759.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

