Reviewing PlayAGS (AGS) and Its Competitors

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PlayAGS to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PlayAGS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 380 6 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.83%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 33.42%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -12.30 PlayAGS Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 51.76

PlayAGS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.