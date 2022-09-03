Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Photronics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Photronics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 323.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

