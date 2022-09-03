Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Renault Stock Performance

EPA:RNO opened at €29.37 ($29.97) on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.71.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

