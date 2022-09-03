Renasant Bank Purchases New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 55,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

