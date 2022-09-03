Renasant Bank Purchases 372 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.