Renasant Bank Has $291,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 800,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 130,336 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

