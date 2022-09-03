Renasant Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.82. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

