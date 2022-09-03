Renasant Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.