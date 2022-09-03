Renasant Bank Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.