Renasant Bank Buys Shares of 1,039 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,682,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 11.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in STERIS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

