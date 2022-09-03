Renasant Bank Buys 1,521 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 358,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

