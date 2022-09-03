Renasant Bank Acquires Shares of 420 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.10.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.