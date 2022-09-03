Renasant Bank Acquires 1,671 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

PFE stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

