Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.43. Regis shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 349,325 shares.

Regis Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regis by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Developers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

