Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

