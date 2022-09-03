RED (RED) Reaches Market Cap of $357,426.06

RED (RED) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $357,426.06 and approximately $157,482.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00305569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

