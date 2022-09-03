RChain Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, RChain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $4.24 million and $50,013.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132217 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034525 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
