Raymond James Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $41.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,371. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.