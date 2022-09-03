Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

