Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 912 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Express by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after buying an additional 193,268 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

