Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

