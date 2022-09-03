Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

